U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who was recently appointed chair of the US Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, visited the U.S. Mexico border Friday and talked to unaccompanied minors from Central America. Media have been prohibited from accompanying politicians and their visits to the facility.

“I think DHS should allow some press access to these facilities,” Murphy said

Murphy said he didn’t take any photos inside the facility he visited in El Paso, but said it didn’t look anything like these photos released by Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas. Cuellar’s office did not say who took the photos, but said they were taken this weekend.

